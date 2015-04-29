The Koreans have built an all-American luxury sedan fit for LeBron James

Recently, pictures and ads began popping up around the Internet and on TV featuring basketball superstar LeBron James behind the wheel of a white luxury sedan. It wasn’t a Benz, nor was it a Bentley. It was a Kia — A Kia K900 to be exact. That’s right, a four-time NBA MVP, a future hall of famer, and a pop culture icon who is expected to earn more than a billion dollars over his career is endorsing a $US66,000 luxury limo from a Korean brand known mostly for its affordable economy cars and the hipster hamsters that star in its commercials.

To some that’s just down right odd. But is it really that outlandish? Could Kia successfully pull off a high-end luxury car worthy of the man known as King James? When Kia delivered a brand new 2015 K900 test car to Business Insider, I made it my mission to find out.

