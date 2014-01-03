Here's The Sleek Concept Car Kia Will Show Off At The Detroit Auto Show This Month

Kia has released a photo of the concept car it’s bringing to the North American International Auto Show in Detroit this month. So far, we’re impressed.

The GT4 Stinger rests just a few inches above the ground and sits on 20-inch wheels. To keep it glued to the road, Kia built in a carbon fibre front splitter below the bumper, to create downforce. To help it take off, the Korean automaker put a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine that will pump out 315 horsepower. All of that goes to the rear wheels.

That’s all we know for now; more will be revealed at the Detroit show. Here’s the GT4 Stinger:

