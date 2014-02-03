This Is What It Would Be Like If Morpheus From 'The Matrix' Was A Valet

The last film in the “Matrix” series came out in 2003, but Laurence Fishburne reprised his role as the futuristic Zen master Morpheus in Kia’s Super Bowl commercial tonight.

Morpheus is a mysterious valet who offers a couple leaving an upscale restaurant the choice between their old car, its keys marked blue, or one with its keys marked red.

“Take the blue key, you go back to the luxury you know. Take the red key, and you’ll never look at luxury the same again.” The red keys lead the couple to Kia’s new luxury sedan, the K900, and Morpheus appears in the backseat for a ride filled with several references to “The Matrix.” At one point Morpheus starts singing the aria “Nessun dorma” from the backseat as buildings explode around them because hey, it’s the Super Bowl:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

David&Goliath produced the ad, which ran in a 60-second cut during the game’s third quarter.

“The Matrix” spoof is symbolic of an attempt to drastically change consumers’ perceptions of the brand, which is usually associated with affordability.

