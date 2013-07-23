KA-CHING! Former SEC Enforcement Director Robert Khuzami Will Make $10 Million In The Next Two Years

Robert Khuzami

The revolving door continues…



The Securities and Exchange Commission’s ex-Enforcement Director Robert Khuzami is now earning a lucrative paycheck at a big corporate law firm, the New York Times reports.

From the NYT:

Six months later, lawyers briefed on the matter say, Mr. Khuzami has accepted a job that pays more than $5 million a year at Kirkland & Ellis, one of the nation’s biggest corporate law firms.

According to the report, that salary is guaranteed for at least two years.

That’s much better than a regulator’s paycheck.

After Khuzami’s left the SEC earlier this year, he received a bunch of calls from several top corporate law firms financial behemoths such as Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates and Visa, the report said.

Prior to joining the SEC in 2009, Khuzami worked as a federal prosecutor for 11 years with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. He also worked at Deutsche Bank.

