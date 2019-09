Khosla Ventures has closed a new $1.05 billion fund, Wall Street Journal reports.



That makes it one of the biggest new funds raised this year.

Vinod Khosla tells WSJ the fund will make half of its investments in cleantech companies. It will also invest heavily in mobile and other technology.

For more on Khosla’s new fund, head over to WSJ >>

