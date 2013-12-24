This Is All-Star Designer Khoi Vinh's Next Move, And It's Awesome

Khoi Vinh, the genius behind Mixel, is on to his next venture.

Vinh just joined Wildcard, a company started by Jordan Cooper, the entrepreneur who sold his company, Hyper Public, to Groupon.

Vinh is on board at Wildcard as its design leader and VP user experience.

So what’s the deal with Wildcard?

It’s basically trying to improve our mobile Web browsing experience by turning information into easy-to-read, digestible cards — a method that Wildcard believes is better than other mobile apps.

Cards, apparently, are the new “It” thing in the design world. That’s why Wildcard is trying to create a huge library of digital, mobile cards.

It was bootstrapped for several months, but just recently raised a $US3 million Series A round led by General Catalyst. In January, Wildcard is opening up its beta, promising to deliver 10 times the speed over Safari and Google Chrome.

Check out some screenshots below.

