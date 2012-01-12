Khloe Kardashian And Lamar Odom Are Paying $7,500 A Month To Live In This Swanky Dallas Condo

Photo: Allen Berezovsky / Shutterstock.com and http://www.realtor.com/blogs/2012/01/05/lamar-odom-khloe-kardashian-home-dallas-texas-photos/
Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom have found a home.The couple is leasing a two-bedroom, two-bath condo in Dallas for $7,500 a month, E! reports.
Their new digs in Dallas’ W Victory Hotel & Residences features slate floors, a spacious balcony, and a some spiffy floor-to-ceiling windows.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.