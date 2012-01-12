Khloe Kardashian And Lamar Odom Are Paying $7,500 A Month To Live In This Swanky Dallas Condo

Tony Manfred
Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom have found a home.The couple is leasing a two-bedroom, two-bath condo in Dallas for $7,500 a month, E! reports.

Their new digs in Dallas’ W Victory Hotel & Residences features slate floors, a spacious balcony, and a some spiffy floor-to-ceiling windows.

Here's the exterior of the W

Here's the interior of the condo, nice open floor plan

They may or may not have all their furniture huddled in the middle of the room

The pool table

The kitchen

The dining area, with plenty of room for wine

A lovely view of downtown Dallas

The balcony

The office, where Khloe will do business

The master bedroom

The master bathroom

Shoes!

The second bedroom, it looks a little cramped

And one more look at the floor-the-ceiling windows

How does it compare for this more traditional home?

