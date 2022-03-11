Khloé Kardashian reflects on ‘really hurtful’ comparisons to sisters Kim and Kourtney when she was younger: ‘That’s just really poor taste’

Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian accepting an award at the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards. Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/Getty Images

Khloé Kardashian said that being compared to her sisters was always “really hurtful.”

She told Variety that comparing their appearances was in “poor taste.”

“It was always emphasized that they were so much prettier,” Kardashian said.

Khloé Kardashian said that frequent comparisons to her sisters’ appearances was “really hurtful” when she was young, saying that people would suggest that she couldn’t be related to them.

Khloé, 37, is the youngest of the Kardashian sisters. Growing up, she was regularly compared to her older sisters Kourtney, 42, and Kim, 41, she told Variety in an interview published Wednesday.

“When I was younger, always being compared to my sisters in a way where I can’t be related to them because we look different,” Khloé told Variety when asked about the most hurtful things that have been said about her in the past.

“It was always emphasized that they were so much prettier. And that’s just really poor taste,” she continued. “Those things were definitely really hurtful, just to always be compared to them, especially in the fashion or beauty world comparing our bodies or faces.”

Khloé told Variety that being in the public eye when she was in her 20s and early 30s could “sometimes get heavy,” and that she often felt that the attention was disproportionately negative.

“None of us get it — my sisters will talk about it, like, ‘Why are they so much more vicious towards you?'” she said. “We don’t have an explanation for that. None of us really understand, and there’s no rhyme or reason.”

In the time since “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” the family’s E! series that ran from 2007 to 2021, Khloé has weathered tumultuous relationships in the public eye. She married Lamar Odom in 2009 a month after they started dating, later finalizing her divorce from him in 2016. She’s also been in an on-again, off-again relationship with Tristan Thompson, the father of her daughter True.

“Nobody really understands the pressure of what it feels like to be spoken about so negatively on a daily basis,” Khloé said. “It’s really easy for someone that’s not in that position to say, ‘Oh, just get over it.'”