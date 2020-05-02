Watch Khloe Kardashian get interrogated by her family on whether she's hooked up with ex Tristan Thompson in quarantine

Claudia Willen
Khloe Kardashian/InstagramTristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian share a daughter together.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.