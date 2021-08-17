Khloé Kardashian shuts down a critic who said she has ‘no self worth’ amid Tristan Thompson reconciliation rumors

Khloe Kardashian has a daughter with Tristan Thompson. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Khloé Kardashian responded to a critic who said the reality star had “no self worth.”

The comment came after reports surfaced that Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were back together.

“You’re telling me you made an assessment about my life because of a random blog?” Kardashian said.

Khloé Kardashian slammed a critic who said that the reality star had “no self worth” amid speculation that Kardashian and Tristan Thompson had rekindled their relationship.

On Monday night, a Twitter user retweeted a link to an article about Kardashian and Thompson’s relationship status, and wrote, “At this point @khloekardashian has no self worth.”

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star quickly responded.

“You’re telling me you made an assessment about my life because of a random blog?” Kardashian wrote in a reply tweet. “I think that says more about you than it does about me.”

Kardashian has one child, 3-year-old daughter True, with Thompson. The two have been in an on-again, off-again relationship for several years, but Thompson has frequently been accused of cheating on Kardashian – most notably with Jordyn Woods, a model and former close friend of Kardashian’s half-sister Kylie Jenner.

Kardashian and Thompson were officially back together earlier this year and she even praised Thompson’s “growth and all the work he’s done” to rectify their relationship at the “KUWTK” reunion special that aired in June. But the two had reportedly separated again in late June, amid new allegations of Thompson’s infidelity. (Neither has commented officially to confirm or deny reports of another split.)

Despite recent speculation that the two had once again rekindled their relationship, it appears as though the two are simply trying to maintain a cordial coparenting relationship for True.

Representatives for Kardashian and Thompson didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.