Khloe Kardashian tells Tristan Thompson she's ready to have baby No. 2 with him in new 'KUWTK' video

Claudia Willen
Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Klutch Sports GroupTristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian both appear on ‘KUWTK.’
  • Khloe Kardashian said she wants another baby in a new clip for “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”
  • In the trailer, she told Tristan Thompson she thinks it’s time to give daughter True a sibling.
  • Thompson told Kardashian that he’s “all for it” and ultimately wants two more children.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.