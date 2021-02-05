Khloe Kardashian tells Tristan Thompson she's ready to have baby No. 2 with him in new 'KUWTK' video

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Klutch Sports GroupTristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian both appear on ‘KUWTK.’
- Khloe Kardashian said she wants another baby in a new clip for “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”
- In the trailer, she told Tristan Thompson she thinks it’s time to give daughter True a sibling.
- Thompson told Kardashian that he’s “all for it” and ultimately wants two more children.
The final season of E!’s “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” premieres on Thursday, March 18.
