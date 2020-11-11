Khloé Kardashian just sold her Calabasas mansion for a 'record price' of $15.5 million. Take a look inside.

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage; The SOCIETY Group; Samantha Lee/Insider Khloe Kardashian planned the pool renovation on a 2019 episode of ‘Flip It Like Disick.’

Khloé Kardashian sold her Calabasas, California, mansion for $US15.5 million, James McClain reported for Variety.

While the finalised deal is $US3.5 million below the initial asking price, McClain wrote that it’s a “record price,” higher than any Calabasas home sale ever before.

The estate -which was once owned by Justin Bieber, and Eddie Murphy before that – features a private walking path, breathtaking views of the Malibu Canyon, a pool, and a guesthouse.

The home was featured in Architectural Digest in 2016 and on Scott Disick’s home renovation show “Flip It Like Disick” in 2019.

Kardashian photographed the property herself using only her iPhone, the listing agent said.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

KhloÃ© Kardashian sold her Calabasas, California, mansion for $US15.5 million, James McClain reported for Variety.

The sprawling estate went on the market in May with an initial asking price of $US18.95 million. While it sold for about $US3.5 million less than that, McClain wrote that the final sale marks a “record price,” higher than any Calabasas home sale before it.

Kardashian sold the home to YouTuber Dhar Mann and has moved to a mansion that’s right next to Kris Jenner’s home in Hidden Hills, another gated community in Los Angeles County, per McClain.

Kardashian’s former Calabasas home features a private walking path, a pool, a large guesthouse, and sweeping views of the Malibu Canyon, according to Tomer Fridman, the real estate agent who held the listing. Over the summer, he gave viewers a walkthrough of the property during an Instagram Live conversation with The SOCIETY Group, a luxury real estate-focused public relations firm.

While The SOCIETY Group did not confirm to Insider that the property was owned by Khloe Kardashian, the reality television star showed off the property in Architectural Digest in 2016 and a 2019 episode of “Flip It Like Disick,” Scott Disick’s home renovation show.

Take a look inside the Calabasas estate. The pictures were taken by the reality star herself on her iPhone, according to Fridman.

Kardashian’s former mansion is located in The Oaks, an exclusive subdivision in Calabasas, California. According to listing agent Tomer Fridman, the development is favoured by celebrities because of the privacy it offers residents.

The SOCIETY Group The exterior of Kardashian’s Calabasas home, as seen from the rear.

Source: Real Talk

Calabasas is a city in Los Angeles County west of the San Fernando Valley. It’s about 20 miles from Malibu and 30 miles from Downtown Los Angeles.

Google Maps Calabasas, California, on a map.

Source: Curbed

To get to the house, visitors have to go through both The Oaks community’s guarded gate and the home’s own gate. “Unless you’re in a helicopter, you’re not seeing into this house ever,” Fridman said while discussing the listing with The SOCIETY Group.

The SOCIETY Group Dense vegetation protects the home from prying eyes.

Source: Real Talk

The Daily Mail reports that the estate is also close to Kourtney Kardashian’s and Kris Jenner’s respective homes.

The SOCIETY Group

Source: Real Talk

; The Daily Mail

This property has been home to a number of other celebrities before Kardashian. It was purchased by Eddie Murphy for his ex-wife Nicole Murphy during their 2006 divorce and then later by Justin Bieber, according to the Daily Mail.

The SOCIETY Group The house features a garden filled with knockout roses.

Source: The Daily Mail

Per Fridman, the home sits on just under two acres of land …

The SOCIETY Group The home’s backyard has a playhouse perfect for young children.

Source: Real Talk

… and even has its own private walking path lined by oak trees.

The SOCIETY Group Like the lot itself, the trail is flat.

Source: Real Talk

The trail ends at a meditation area with stunning views of Malibu Canyon, according to Fridman.

The SOCIETY Group The estate is one of only 16 that sits directly on the Canyon’s ridge line.

Source: Real Talk

Per Fridman, once you step inside, the house itself is about 11,000 square feet and boasts 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms, not including the guest house.

The SOCIETY Group The main house and the guest house are separated by expertly manicured lawns.

Source: Real Talk

The home has chic white interiors …

The SOCIETY Group A living space in Kardashian’s Calabasas home.

Source: Real Talk

… and lots of windows to open up the space and capitalise on the property’s breathtaking views.

The SOCIETY Group The indoor living areas look outwards.

Source: Real Talk

The pictures also highlight a generously sized beauty room and closet.

The SOCIETY Group The home has a beauty room befitting a top influencer.

Source: Real Talk

The outdoor spaces are really what set the home apart from other Calabasas mansions, according to Fridman.

The SOCIETY Group The home’s outdoor area features a pool and multiple areas for outdoor dining.

Source: Real Talk

The various outdoor areas, including this fire pit, use the same pink and white colour scheme as the interiors.

The SOCIETY Group This fire pit would be a great place to make s’mores in style.

Source: Real Talk

The outdoor space includes a yard with several spots to relax, including these swinging couches …

The SOCIETY Group The couches are covered by a pergola.

Source: Real Talk

… this outdoor dining area …

The SOCIETY Group Outdoor dining area.

Source: Real Talk

… and of course, the pool.

The SOCIETY Group The pool.

Source: Real Talk

Kardashian renovated the pool area in 2019. The pool planning project was memorialised on an episode of “Flip It Like Disick,” the home renovation show helmed by Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick.

The SOCIETY Group The pool featured in ‘Flip It Like Disick.’

Source: E! Entertainment

Many of the outdoor areas, like much of the home’s facade, are covered in flowers.

The SOCIETY Group An entrance to the home.

Source: Real Talk

Several fountains are also incorporated into the landscaping, as seen in images of the home.

The SOCIETY Group A stone fountain in the home’s yard.

Source: Real Talk

Per the SOCIETY Group, the estate’s initial asking price was $US18.95 million. The Daily Mail reported that Kardashian bought it for $US7.2 million in 2014.

The SOCIETY Group Another fountain outside the home.

Source: Real Talk

; The Daily Mail

“For $US18,950,000 you get celebrity pedigree, you get an [Architectural Digest] home, you get almost two acres, it’s in an amazing school district,” Real Talk host and real estate broker Branden Williams said in his interview with Fridman before the home sold. “I love this house.”

The SOCIETY Group The stunning property was only on the market for a few months before getting snapped up.

Source: Real Talk

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.