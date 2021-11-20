Khloe Kardashian said social media ‘scares’ her and she barely spends one hour a day using it

Khloe Kardashian said social media ‘scares’ her. SHEIN X 100K Challenge 2021/Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian said social media “scares” her in a recent Cosmopolitan interview.

She said she doesn’t even spend an hour a day using it.

She’s learned she can’t just “post anything” because people will “say the craziest things.”

Khloe Kardashian said she barely uses social media in a recent Cosmopolitan interview because it “scares” her.

“I don’t even spend an hour a day on social media,” she said, despite having 197 million Instagram followers. “I used to spend more for sure, but I’m really good at not being on social media. It scares me.”

Kardashian, interviewed as the magazine’s December/January cover star, added that she’s limited what she posts on social media too.

“I’ve learned that you can’t just post anything because people will comment and say the craziest things,” she said. “I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?'”

She noted one video she posted of her daughter True, where she was eating sliced-up grapes. People in the comments kept commanding she cut them up, even though they clearly already were.

“People were going, ‘Cut the grapes, she’s going to choke,'” Kardashian said. “And I was like, ‘They’re cut!’ I’m not going to let my child choke.”

This “unsolicited commentary,” she added, is inevitable.

“So I try and keep True stuff as clear and simple as I can for her sake,” she said. “I don’t want that energy on my child. Leave her alone.”

Kardashian has had a complicated and turbulent relationship with social media. While it is a crucial part of her brand and career in the spotlight, she has also faced criticism — particularly around photo editing.

In May 2020, people called Kardashian out for her “new face” after she debuted a radically different look on Instagram. Just under a year later, she faced support and criticism following the news that her team was attempting to remove an unauthorized photo of her in a bikini that it said had been posted online by accident.

“As someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point — and then shares it to the world — you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared — regardless of who you are,” Kardashian wrote on Instagram in response.

“In truth, the pressure, constant ridicule and judgment my entire life to be perfect and to meet other’s standards of how I should look has been too much to bear.”