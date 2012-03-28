Khloe Kardashian Quits PETA After organisation Linked To Kim Flour Bombing—Here's Today's Buzz

PETABobby Brown was arrested for a DUI in Los Angeles yesterday—at 2pm in the afternoon.

Octomom Nadye Suleman claims to have lost 140 pounds since giving birth to eight children at the same time three years ago. Check out the distrurbing before and after photos here.

Despite the large rock on her ring finger prominently displayed in photographs alongside her boyfriend Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus says she is not engaged. The pop star tweeted, “I’m not engaged. I’ve worn this same ring on this finger since November! It’s a topaz people!” We give it a month until the songstress changes her tune.

Netflix won’t be picking up Stephen Spielberg’s failed dinosaur drama, Terra Nova.

After much back and forth on the rating “Bully” will receive, Harvey Weinstein announced the documentary film, that has crass language, will be unrated. The film’s crusaders Meryl Streep, Justin Bieber, Johnny Depp, and Ellen DeGeneres can now sleep easy.

Pitbull ruins the “Men in Black” theme song. Will Smith could have at least had daughter Willow whip her back and forth.

Rob Kardashian is chased down in Los Angeles yesterday and handcuffed after he caught paparazzi filming him fighting with a girl on the street. We’re still not sure what exactly Rob did wrong, and neither is he.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian quits PETA after it’s revealed Kim’s flour-bomber is actually sisters with the PETA spokeswoman who convinced Khloe to pose nude for the animal rights organisation. Watch Khloe’s fortuitous meeting with PETA below.





Now watch Rob get handcuffed in a Los Angeles smoke shop yesterday:







