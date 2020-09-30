Khloe Kardashian is being accused of heavily editing her face in a new photo, and fans joke that she's doing 'Beyoncé cosplay'

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage Khloé Kardashian is being called out by people on Twitter after new photos of her surfaced.

Khloé Kardashian is being accused of editing her face in yet another photo after pictures from her collaboration with Ipsy surfaced.

Kardashian is the new brand partner for the makeup subscription service, and fans were shocked by her drastic new look in promo photos.

“somebody PLEASE tell me why khloe kardashian is doing beyonce cosplay,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Another day, another face for Khloe Kardashian,” another user observed.

Kardashian was previously called out in May after she shared what appeared to be heavily edited photos on her Instagram.

Kardashian is the new brand partner for the makeup subscription service, but Twitter users were more focused on the fact that her face appeared to be edited in the photos â€” making her look similar to BeyoncÃ©.

somebody PLEASE tell me why khloe kardashian is doing beyonce cosplay pic.twitter.com/42jLHIt6qP — zach (@zacharyjelks) September 29, 2020

Khloe Kardashian trying to explain why she took Beyoncé’s face. pic.twitter.com/pLywz0HHUT — Cameron Grant (@BackupCoolCam) September 29, 2020

Beyoncé in the Check on It video was a moment ???? pic.twitter.com/TM9qLmmafg — helvetica hoochie (@96XJS) September 28, 2020

This is what Beyoncé meant when she said: “ Baby I swear it’s deja vu”.#KhloeKardashian pic.twitter.com/F4wpe5wrcH — shanice (@shanice74004664) September 29, 2020

Not Khloe Kardashian trying to be Beyoncé ?!!???? New month , new face pic.twitter.com/yZejZVSlgC — Rabbi (@heavenly_rabbi) September 28, 2020

Others made references to Jaqen H’ghar, one of the Faceless Men of Braavos on “Game of Thrones.” Users joked that Kardashian, like H’ghar, has the ability to change her face at any time.

Nobody: Not even Arya Stark: Khloe Kardashian: pic.twitter.com/TYljl5Mr1X — The Vervain drinking Vampire. (@Baaboosa1) September 29, 2020

she probably got the hall of faces in her closet or something ???????????? pic.twitter.com/IVrIfRG2c0 — ????jeff (@everythingoess_) September 28, 2020

And some made jokes about just how frequently Kardashian changes up her looks.

Khloe kardashian trying to get Into her phone using Face ID pic.twitter.com/X8mSrKGT2L — John (@iam_johnw) September 29, 2020

Khloé Face ID tryin to keep up with all the different faces like pic.twitter.com/8R1hoL4YgZ — Stevie ???? (@steviesburner2) September 29, 2020

she said “switch my face make him feel like he cheating” — rema’s wife (@kaylachinaa) September 28, 2020

Another day, another face for Khloe Kardashian pic.twitter.com/HgB998YJN1 — Tom???? (@to0Om170) September 28, 2020

This isn’t the first time Kardashian has been called out on social media for appearing drastically different in photos.

In May, the reality star posted a picture to her Instagram, and people were quick to accuse Kardashian of editing the photos and getting cosmetic surgery.

And in August, a fan recognised the outfit Kardashian was wearing during an episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” as the one she wore in the Instagram photo â€” and subsequently posted a side-by-side of the two images, captioning it, “Khloe… girl…”

Representatives for Kardashian didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

