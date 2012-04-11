Khloe Kardashian Gets Kandid About Kim And Kanye—Here's Today's Buzz

- Lollapalooza’s lineup has just been announced—and it’s pretty good. Check out the full list of acts HERE.
- Prince Harry is apparently “smitten” with British pop star Mollie King. Is it just us or does the 24-year-old blonde look a lot like Harry’s ex Chelsy Davy?
- Betty White joins Twitter! You can find the tech savvy 90-year-old “@BettyMWhite.”
- Jennifer Lawrence says “Screw PETA!” after the animal rights organisation slammed the actress for skinning a squirrel in “Winter’s Bone.”
- Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson sign on to co-star in a TV show about Louisiana detectives investigating a serial killer case over the span of seventeen years.
- Joe Jonas debuts his new girlfriend—a Brazilian model.
- Before he starred on HBO’s “Hung,” actor Thomas Jane appeared in this freaky cross-dressing video he made with his ex-girlfriend in 1998.
- Willie Nelson is getting a statue in Austin on 4/20. Naturally.
- Khloe Kardashian gets kandid on “Ellen” discussing everything from Kim and Kanye to Lamar Odom’s recent release from the Dallas Mavericks. Watch below.
