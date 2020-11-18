Khloe Kardashian is being accused, yet again, of debuting a brand new face

Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/AFP via Getty Images Khloe Kardashian at the last E! People’s Choice Awards in November 2019.

Khloe Kardashian posted a video of herself on Monday after she won reality star of 2020 at the People’s Choice Awards.

But instead of her acceptance speech, people focused on her face, which some thought looked unrecognizable.

Kardashian has been accused of debuting multiple “new faces” this year, and those jokes were revived again on Twitter.

In particular, Kardashian’s face shape seems to have morphed, as her chin looks much pointier than it has in the past.

It’s unclear whether Kardashian used a filter on her video.

The 36-year-old businesswoman won reality star of 2020 at the People’s Choice Awards on Sunday, and she thanked fans in two selfie videos on Monday.

This is so awkward lol but I’m only doing this because you or one person (????????) asked for it pic.twitter.com/KQi1uFAW7f — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 16, 2020

Kardashian has been accused of debuting a “new face” multiple times this year. She looked radically different in an Instagram photo back in May and then again in September, which inspired jokes about Kardashian engaging in “BeyoncÃ© cosplay.”

Predictably, her new videos sparked similar reactions, with many quipping that a “new Khloe just dropped.”

new Khloe just dropped https://t.co/iCS20IwYf8 — p (@paulinaamacias) November 17, 2020

I really miss Khloe #17, that was my favorite face. Something about Khloe #39 isn’t doing it for me. https://t.co/jwfstniA4g — Swish (@Shaq868_) November 17, 2020

wait bc she actually looks different in every single picture/video i see???? https://t.co/5ykC3cIgor — AVA⁴ ᴺᴹ✨???? (@Fentyyyonce) November 17, 2020

one thing bout Khloé, her face gon change with the seasons https://t.co/cWPLE3lOyL — melo (@BaffoaBaffoe) November 17, 2020

me scrolling down the feed and seeing khloe kardashian's third new face: pic.twitter.com/ZDE9vHeFXJ — ???????????????????????? ✨✌???? (@oddxeye) November 17, 2020

How does Face ID keep up with Khloe Kardashian? — Carlos Jacuinde #blacklivesmatter (@cxrlos1018) November 17, 2020

In particular, Kardashian’s face shape seems to have morphed, as her chin looks much pointier than it has in the past.

It’s more difficult to edit a person’s face in a video than it is in a photo, though it’s likely that Kardashian applied a face-morphing filter to the videos.

I just have questions about the chin… https://t.co/USVgy0AhAq — Ashley Reese (@offbeatorbit) November 17, 2020

New Khloe update dropped… that chin is a weapon https://t.co/gxIM9Z4OXb — Saint Ray???????? (@_Rayling) November 17, 2020

Khloe’s chin could cut a granite countertop into pieces — chinga tu MAGA (@ItsLinzzz_) November 17, 2020

Khloe K chin said pic.twitter.com/aPNCL1OS4K — Steelers Ny-Nano (@Sipsy_Roll) November 17, 2020

Kardashian previously acknowledged speculation that she heavily edits her photos, or that she’s gotten plastic surgery.

Back in May, she replied to a comment from a fan who wrote, “Why do you look so different in all your photos?”

“From my weekly face transplant, clearly,” Kardashian wrote.

