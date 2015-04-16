Khloe Kardashian is working on a new messaging app that helps friends plan their nights out

A new group messaging app called Regroupd is launching soon, Business Insider has exclusively learned, and reality TV star Khloe Kardashian is heavily involved with the app’s development.

The idea behind Regroupd is simple: It can be tough to manage your social life, so Regroupd wants to give people a fast and easy way to make evening plans with friends.

To accomplish this, Regroupd will focus on making group messaging more interactive, and it will feature integrated decision-making tools designed to make it easier to quickly get feedback from your friends.

Khloe Kardashian is a member of the Regroupd team who has been actively involved in the development of the app for a while, but the original idea for Regroupd came from recent Cornell graduate Lindsey Cummins.

“I graduated from Cornell and actually came up with the idea for Regroupd right after graduation,” Cummins told Business Insider. Cummins was tight-lipped about how she and Kardashian first got connected.

Business Insider Here’s a screenshot from the app, which will be launching soon.

“The inspiration behind Regroupd was my frustration with making decisions with large groups of friends via messaging. My friends are really talkative people, so there’s a lot of clutter and side conversations going on, and needing to scroll through a million messages just get answers was nearly impossible. So I just wanted to create a single place where you could get all that detailed information without needing to open up a bunch of different apps.”

Cummins says her team has been working on Regroupd out of their New York City office for “about a year.”

“The goal of Regroupd is to be everything in one place for people, a one-stop shop. The vision is to create something where you could still chat with people like normal, but you could still have all these added features that would make your life easier. It’s something that will basically reinvent messaging for everybody.”

Regroupd has already leveraged Kardashian’s large social presence to tease the upcoming app, and an Instagram post by Kardashian last week captioned “Can’t wait to share the app that I’ve been working on for the past couple of months… stay tuned!!!!” has already receieved over 770,000 likes and over 5,000 comments.

A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 7, 2015 at 4:40pm PDT

Regroupd is the second app to work closely with a Kardashian. Last year, Glu Mobile worked with Khloe’s sister, Kim Kardashian, to launch Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, which has been downloaded over 28 million times.

Regroupd is due to launch shortly, and will launch first for iPhone, with an Android version following shortly after.

NOW WATCH: YouTube Star Bethany Mota Reveals Her 7 Favourite Apps



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.