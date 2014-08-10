Khloe Kardashian Defines The 'Ideal Instagram Post' While Sister Kim Announces She's Publishing A Book Of Her Selfies

Khloe Kardashian got deep with US Weekly magazine this week, saying the ideal Instagram post would be a selfie taken with Jesus.

Khloe isn’t the only Kardashian aligning herself with selfie fever this week. Sister Kim announced a new book — titled “Selfish” — featuring 352 photos of Kim, taken by Kim.

The book, according to The New York Daily News, will retail at $US19.99, and will be published by Rizzoli’s Universe imprint. “Selfish” is scheduled to debut on April 7, 2015.

The book is not unlike the gift Kim presented husband Kanye West in a recent episode of her family’s show, “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.” The gift was a book of 1,200 selfies of Kim.

Business-savvy Kardashian, whose new game “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood,” is slated to rake in some big bucks this year, knows a lucrative opportunity when she sees one.

“[“Selfish”] will feature many never-before-seen personal images from one of the most recognisable and iconic celebrities in the world,” Rizzoli’s website states.

It is unclear as to whether “Selfish” will include any selfies with Jesus.

