Khloe Kardashian Files For Divorce From Lamar Odom

Khloe Kardashian Odom has just filed court documents to divorce Lamar Odom, her husband of four years, reports TMZ.

In the legal docs, filed by celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, the E! reality star cites “irreconcilable differences.”

According to TMZ, “the couple has a prenup so division of property will be a cinch — they kept all their property separate. Khloe is NOT asking for spousal support and wants the judge to reject any bid by Lamar for the same.”

The site also adds that Khloe is asking the judge to take Odom out of her name, so she is once again simply Khloe Kardashian.

Lamar has reportedly been battling drug addiction for the past two years. A leaked video of the NBA player rapping about cheating on his wife was apparently the “last straw” for Kardashian.

Developing…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.