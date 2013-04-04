Khloe Kardashian Slams Media Over Reports Of Lamar Odom's Mishandled Charity Funds

‘He has personally contributed approximately $2.2 million to his foundation,’ Kardashian wrote in her blog.

Khloe Kardashian is fighting back at allegations of misconduct by her husband Lamar Odom’s charity, Cathy’s Kids.



On Sunday, ESPN show “Outside the Lines” accused the Clippers player and reality TV star of misusing funds raised by the organisation, and failing to give money to cancer causes as promised in its mission statement.

The charity was started in 2004 and named after Odom’s mum, who died from stomach cancer, but the sports network claims it was more than $250,000 in debt as of 2011.

During the “Outside the Lines” report, Odom mysteriously stated “It’s my money,” and now Kardashian is trying to clear up his comment by revealing her husband personally contributed “more than 90% of the money raised by the foundation.”

Kardashian took to her blog Tuesday to defend her man and his charity. Read her explanation below:

Lamar’s Work With Cathy’s Kids

April 2, 2013

It is unfortunate that my husband has been the target of an attack on athletes’ charities, although he has personally contributed approximately $2.2 million to his foundation, Cathy’s Kids, to fulfil its charitable purposes that include helping underprivileged inner-city youth. The millions of dollars personally contributed by Lamar constituted more than 90% of the money raised by the foundation. All of the funds donated by Lamar and the other contributions to Cathy’s Kids were used for one of the foundation’s intended charitable purposes. Not one penny went to help Lamar personally or any member of his family. No charitable funds were misused, and the IRS has repeatedly given Cathy’s Kids a clean bill of health, confirming that there were no improprieties. Cathy’s Kids was formed with several purposes in mind, including Benefitting underprivileged youth and cancer research. A decision was ultimately made that the charity should focus on one of those purposes — to help enrich the lives of underprivileged inner-city youth. It accomplished that goal. Cathy’s Kids helped fund multiple AAU basketball teams providing underprivileged youth with opportunities enriching their lives, providing financial support for coaching and travel to tournaments, helping inner-city youth on a path toward success and leading many participants to go on to college.

