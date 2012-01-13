Khloe Kardashian Calls Daddy-Doubters 'Disgusting' -- Here's Your Daily Gossip

- Ashton Kutcher cleans up his act… and facial hair.
- Meanwhile, Demi Moore steps out with a new man– still likes ’em young.
- Beyoncé’s million dollar birth at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York is now under investigation by the state’s Health department.
- Obama a member of the Academy? The prez has requested a copy of Meryl Streep’s “The Iron Lady” to view before Sunday’s Golden Globes.
- Steve Carell is channeling his inner Liberace and wearing a bedazzled jumpsuit.
- Hey Rosie O’Donnell, stop posting pictures of dead hammerhead sharks. Or just stop killing them.
- Who’s Your Daddy? Khloe Kardashian takes to Twitter to say Robert is, in fact, her father.
