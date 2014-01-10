HOUSE OF THE DAY: Khloe Kardashian And Lamar Odom List Their Famous Mansion For $US5.5 Million

In light of news that Khloe Kardashian has filed for divorce from NBA player Lamar Odom amid allegations of drug abuse, it should come as no huge surprise that their mansion in Tarzana, Calif. is now for sale, according to celebrity real estate blog The Real Estalker.



The 8,000-square-foot Mediterranean-style home has seven bedrooms, nine baths, and a fairly large pool area. It’s located at the end of a cul-de-sac in the Mulholland Park area of Tarzana, a quiet San Fernando Valley neighbourhood of Los Angeles.

The custom-built house may seem familiar to fans of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and “Khloe & Lamar” — the family filmed scenes for both reality shows here.

It’s listed for $US5.5 million with Ewing & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty.

