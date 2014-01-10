HOUSE OF THE DAY: Khloe Kardashian And Lamar Odom List Their Famous Mansion For $US5.5 Million

Madeline Stone
Khloe and lamar house of the dayBusiness Insider

In light of news that Khloe Kardashian has filed for divorce from NBA player Lamar Odom amid allegations of drug abuse, it should come as no huge surprise that their mansion in Tarzana, Calif. is now for sale, according to celebrity real estate blog The Real Estalker.

The 8,000-square-foot Mediterranean-style home has seven bedrooms, nine baths, and a fairly large pool area. It’s located at the end of a cul-de-sac in the Mulholland Park area of Tarzana, a quiet San Fernando Valley neighbourhood of Los Angeles.

The custom-built house may seem familiar to fans of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and “Khloe & Lamar” — the family filmed scenes for both reality shows here.

It’s listed for $US5.5 million with Ewing & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty.

Enter an ultra-private gated driveway that leads to a front door shaded behind palm trees.

Inside, a staircase with wrought-iron railings leads from the foyer to the second floor.

The master suite has a fireplace, sitting area, terrace, and three walk-in closets.

The tub in the master bath is huge, plus the detached shower has music-playing capabilities.

Another bedroom has luxurious purple and leather decor.

Get caught up on all of your reality shows in the home theatre.

Or relax with a game of pool.

Downstairs, the kitchen is covered in dark-chocolate wood and stone flooring.

Cozy up by the fire in this comfortable family room, the key to surviving those cold southern California winters.

Built-in bookcases line the wall of this library/workspace.

Here's the formal dining room, with glass doors that open onto the backyard.

The backyard is spacious and lush.

This outdoor barbecue and kitchen area would be great for late-summer dinner parties.

The possibilities for entertaining guests out here are endless.

