Father of a Muslim US solider who was killed holds up a copy of the Constitution and asks Trump if he's ever read it

The father of a deceased Muslim US solider delivered a riveting, emotional speech at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia on Thursday, during which he pulled out a copy of the US Constitution from his pocket and questioned whether Donald Trump had ever read it.

“We are honored to stand here as the parents of Capt. Humayun Khan, and as patriotic American Muslims with undivided loyalty to our country,” Khizr Khan said in his convention address, according to prepared remarks.

He continued: “Like many immigrants, we came to this country empty-handed. We believed in American democracy — that with hard work and the goodness of this country, we could share in and contribute to its blessings.”

Khan said his son dreamt of being a military lawyer before he sacrificed his life to save other American soldiers. Then, he added, if it was up to Trump, his son would have never been in the US. Trump’s proposed indefinite ban on all Muslim immigration into the country has been championed by the candidate at various points throughout the campaign — though Trump has altered his stance on the proposal as time has passed.

“Donald Trump consistently smears the character of Muslims,” he said. “He disrespects other minorities, women, judges, even his own party leadership. He vows to build walls and ban us from this country.”

“Donald Trump, you are asking Americans to trust you with our future,” he continued. “Let me ask you: Have you even read the US Constitution? I will gladly lend you my copy.”

He showed his copy to the audience:

Father of deceased muslim soldier asks Trump if he has read US constitution, offers him his copy #DNCinPHL pic.twitter.com/HSwMTUzCLM

— Travis (@travislylesnews) July 29, 2016

Khan asked Trump if he’s ever visited Arlington National Cemetery, where the bodies of the nation’s soldiers who have died in conflict lay.

“In this document, look for the words ‘liberty’ and ‘equal protection of law,'” he said. “Have you ever been to Arlington Cemetery? Go look at the graves of the brave patriots who died defending America — you will see all faiths, genders, and ethnicities. You have sacrificed nothing and no one.”

“We can’t solve our problems by building walls and sowing division,” he continued. “We are stronger together. And we will keep getting stronger when Hillary Clinton becomes our next president.”

