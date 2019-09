For a moment, it looked like Greece was ready to stage an upset in the quarterfinals of the Euros.



The Greeks tied it up at one on a typically Greek counterattack goal:

But minutes later Sami Khedira banged home a volley, and the flood gates opened. It's 4-1 now:

