One of the UFC's scariest knockout artists has warned nobody is 'bulletproof,' and says he'll KO everyone in his weight class

Khaos Williams, a 26-year-old American, has issued an apparent warning to his welterweight rivals in the UFC that he can knock anybody out.

The fighter’s words are not hollow as he is two fights into his UFC career and has scored two, quick-fire, knockout wins already.

The UFC boss Dana White said Williams’ most recent knockout, scored after 30 seconds Saturday, was one of the “most vicious” he’d ever seen in his Octagon.

Williams later said “nobody [is] bulletproof,” adding that he’s confident he can finish anyone at 170-pounds.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

One of the UFC’s scariest knockout artists has warned that “nobody [is] bulletproof,” and that he’ll KO everyone in his weight class.

Khaos Williams, 26, starched Abdul Razak Alhassan with a straight right hand just 30 seconds into their welterweight match Saturday, inside the behind-closed-doors UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

He then made the chilling statement that he can destroy anyone in his division when addressing the press at a post-fight media event.

“I feel like I can knock anybody out,” he said, as reported by MMA Junkie.

Williams has a pro MMA record of 11 wins (six knockouts, one submission, and four decisions) against one loss, and has two knockout wins from two fights in the UFC.

Both of those fights have taken place in 2020, and Williams has finished his opponents so quickly he has only competed for a combined 57 seconds this year.

The Michigan striker scored a statement win in 27 seconds in his UFC debut February, and added another quick-fire stoppage to his highlight-reel this weekend.

“We all human beings and like I said before, metaphorically speaking, nobody [is] bulletproof. You hit me a hard way, I hit you a hard way, you’re gonna go down.”

UFC boss Dana White said at the time that Williams’ finish was “one of the most vicious” he had ever seen in his Octagon.

And the fighter himself said it was made all the more significant because of who it was struck against â€” Alhassan, who, like Williams, has a penchant for finishing fights early.

“He’s a knockout artist himself. He’s got 10 first-round knockouts. So for me to knock him out, that’s pretty impressive.”

Read more:

Rafael dos Anjos sliced Paul Felder’s face open in a bloody 5-round war, then called-out Conor McGregor for a 155-pound fist-fight

An American called Khaos Williams scored a 30-second KO and UFC boss Dana White said it’s ‘one of the most vicious’ he’s seen

A bare-knuckle boxer scored a 3-second knockout Friday and set a new record for the fastest KO in BKFC history

Patricio Freire scored a rapid, savage, first-round KO win, and is fast becoming the greatest Bellator MMA fighter in history

A 24-year-old American scored a frightening KO with an awesome power punch, then trash-talked over his opponent’s body

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.