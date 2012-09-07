Meet Khang Le: Creative Director Of The Free-To-Play Mech Combat Game

Photo: Courtesy of Meteor Entertainment

Khang Le is the Creative Director and co-Founder of Adhesive Games, the Los Angeles-based free-to-play publisher whose first feature title, the multiplayer combat game “Hawken,” is set to be released December 12, 2012.After receiving a BFA in illustration from The Pasadena Art centre College of Design in 2005, Le joined Offset Software as Art Director. Five years later he co-founded Adhesive Games where he now serves as the Creative Director on Hawken.



We caught up with the busy gamer while he was at Gamescon 2012 GDC in Cologne, Germany, where he explained the concept of Hawken.

I grew up watching lots of 80s sci-fi like Alien, Blade Runner and Star Wars so that was definitely an influence on my creativity. Then there’s all the Japanese stuff like Ghost in the Shell, Patlabor, and Cowboy Bebop. I also drew inspiration from my childhood in Vietnam, as it’s a very organic city of dense alleyways. The colours and complexity there are just awesome.

In terms of video games Hawken is similar to the Mech Warrior series, Virtual On and Steel Battalion. Mix all these influences with a little of Kow Yokoyama‘s kitbash art style in his sci-fi universe, Maschinen Krieger and you’ve got this game.

I really hope this game will create an intense and enjoyable battle experience for my fans – one that captures the feeling of piloting a heavy war machine while keeping the action fast-paced and strategic.

Khang graciously gave us access to his busy first day at Gamescon, giving us a sneak peek into the life of a Creative Director.

I surprised a few fans at the MadKatz party during Gamescon. It was early in the day so I sat down to play a few rounds with them. I was so thrilled to see the booth space for Hawken – how awesome is this giant mech? The only way to get better is to practice! Here I am brushing up on my mech killing skills along with a couple of other fans on the show floor. I've gotten quite good at multi-tasking over the years. Here I am doing an interview AND getting in some playing time. Later in the day I got a quick break so I hitched a ride on this giant mech art. This awesome street art was made by Joe Hill – he holds the Guinness World Record for the largest 3D street art! Then I snuck in some quick sight seeing. Cologne is a gorgeous city and the Cologne Cathedral was absolutely gorgeous. Did you know it's a World Heritage Site? A long day like today needs smart snacking and plenty of water and caffeine. Here I am enjoying a little downtime at ESL's VIP Red Bull lounge area. Want more behind-the-scenes access? SEE ALSO:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.