The New Jacksonville Jaguars Owner Said You're Only A Fan If You Have Season Tickets

New Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan made a minor gaffe yesterday when he was asked to define what a fan is.”For me a fan is somebody who is a season ticket holder for the Jaguars. So that is a key definition we need to get out,” he said, according to First Coast News in Florida.



This, understandably, got some fans upset.

Khan later “clarified” his comments by retracting them.

“All it takes to be a Jaguars fan is to love the Jaguars.”

Jacksonville had major problems trying to sell tickets this season. So it’s clear that Khan is trying to drum up interest in season tickets heading into what will be a pivotal 2012 season for the franchise.

