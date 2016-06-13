Khan Academy's CEO, Sal Khan, and his vision for educating the world -- for free

Sal Khan stumbled into the role of educator. A graduate of MIT and Harvard Business School, he thought his future was set when he became a hedge fund analyst.

Instead, he’s known globally for helping students everywhere learn, for free. And for this breakthrough, he ranks as No. 8 on the BI 100: The Creators for 2016.

Here, entrepreneur and educator Khan talks with Business Insider about his aha moments and his plans to disrupt education around the world.

Produced by Alana Kakoyiannis and Sam Rega. Additional camera by Andrew Stern.

Executive produced by Diane Galligan.



Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.