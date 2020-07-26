The UFC's scariest prospect said after his latest win that he has no weaknesses and will smash his way to 2-weight championships

Khamzat Chimaev, the UFC’s scariest prospect, vowed to smash everybody in the company until he becomes a two-weight champion.

Chimaev fought twice during the “Fight Island” combat sports festival on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, earning a $US50,000 bonus for his middleweight win last week, and another bonus for his welterweight win Sunday.

Chimaev said he would not flash the cash like Conor McGregor does on social media. Instead, he said he wants to help people, and buy his mum presents.

FIGHT ISLAND – The UFC’s scariest prospect said that after his latest win, he has no weaknesses and will smash his way to become a two-weight champion with the company.

Meet Khamzat Chimaev, a new UFC record holder after winning his debut fight with the leading MMA firm last week, demanding to fight again and then do so a second time 10 days later at the Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

It is the fastest successful turnaround in fights in UFC history. Chimaev dominated Sunday’s “Fight Island” opponent Rhys McKee more ruthlessly and resolutely than he did John Phillips on July 16.

After his impressive first-round finish over McKee Chimaev told the press at a media event that Insider attended, fighting in the cage is easy for him because he was born into the First Chechen War in 1994, and ended two years later.

He told us he foresees topping Khabib Nurmagomedov, from neighbouring Dagestan, as the world’s No.1 fighter, and wants to be on a fast-track to the UFC title in the welterweight and middleweight divisions.

“[Nurmagomedov] is the pound-for-pound No.1 with 28 wins but soon I will be pound-for-pound No.1. A champion. I have eight wins, eight finishes, I destroyed everybody. Next fight I will do this also.

“I want to take the belt in one year, two years … as soon as possible. I’m going to take this soon.

“I’m going to finish everybody,” he said. “I always look for the finish. Smash somebody, knock somebody out. I’m born for this. My life is to be champion. I don’t think somebody is going to cause me any problems. I’ll beat everybody like I did today. I promise you guys.”

Chimaev was so impressive that he was rewarded a $US50,000 performance-related bonus – his second on “Fight Island,” having picked up the same check for his big win last week.

Regardless, Chimaev said he will not flash his cash like the former two-weight champion Conor McGregor has done on social media.

The 26-year-old said he wants to help people, spend time with his mother, and buy her a present.

“To help somebody. I do this not only for me but for anybody I can help,” Chimaev said. “I don’t want to be like McGregor … guys who show money. I want to help the people.

“I didn’t see my mum for five months so I want to see my mum, go to shops, buy presents. One month, then back to hard work and smash somebody.”

As for who he wants next, Chimaev challenged Donald Cerrone.

“I know this guy is not on my level. I will smash him in one or two rounds. It’s easy money for me.”

