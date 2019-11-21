The world’s first all-carbon superyacht is on sale for over $30 million — take a peek inside the flashy gold vessel

SuperYachtsMonaco Khalilah has a distinct all-gold exterior.

The world’s first all-carbon yacht is for sale, with an asking price of €28.5 million (or roughly $US31 million).

The vessel, known as Khalilah, was constructed using all-carbon composites, designed to offer optimal fuel consumption and a top speed of 26 knots. The superyacht also has a distinctive gold exterior, made with custom Cordova Gold, and was a showstopper at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show.

Featuring five guest rooms – including two master suites –Khalilah can fit 11 guests on board, in addition to nine crew members.

The yacht is currently listed for sale or charter through both SuperYachtsMonaco and G-Yachts.

Here’s a closer look at Khalilah.

Khalilah is the world’s first all-carbon yacht. Its carbon composite construction was designed to give optimal fuel consumption, even when cruising at its max speed of 26 knots. In addition, it has an exterior finish of custom Cordova gold.

SuperYachtsMonaco

The yacht also doesn’t need speed stabilizers because of its 10.8 metre beam.



Source:





SuperYachtsMonaco



The interiors, designed by the team at Palmer Johnson, are said to mix “contemporary chic” with “Asian influence.” And, with five bedrooms — including two master suites — the yacht can house 11 people, in addition to a nine-person crew.

SuperYachtsMonaco



Source:





SuperYachtsMonaco



The master bedrooms are both finished with bleached birch wood and feature floor-to-ceiling windows, offering panoramic views of the ocean.

SuperYachtsMonaco



Source:





SuperYachtsMonaco



Each guest bedroom also includes its own bathroom.

SuperYachtsMonaco



Source:





SuperYachtsMonaco



The yacht comes with plenty of toys, including a custom 7-metre matching gold tender, a jetpack, a hoverboard, jet skis, kayaks, paddle board, inflatables, and a wake board. There is also a sunken pool, and a three-person sun pad.

SuperYachtsMonaco



Source:





SuperYachtsMonaco



There are two al fresco dining areas, one of which has BBQ and buffet stations.

SuperYachtsMonaco



Source:





SuperYachtsMonaco



The yacht’s interior offers floor-to-ceiling picture windows, a contemporary LED light installation, and an open-plan galley located on the main deck.

SuperYachtsMonaco

There is also a full entertainment system and a sky lounge with panoramic views of the ocean.



Source:





SuperYachtsMonaco



Khalilah is currently listed for sale through both SuperYachtsMonaco and G-Yachts with an asking price of €28.5 million (or roughly $US31 million).

SuperYachtsMonaco

The yacht can also be chartered through either company.

Source:SuperYachtsMonaco,G-Yachts

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.