Feds Arrest Wannabe Terrorist In Texas Who Planned To Blow Up A Dam With Chemical Weapons

The FBI just arrested 20-year-old Khalid Ali-M Aldawsari in Lubbock, Texas for attempted terrorism with weapons of mass destruction.



Aldawsari is a Saudi citizen who entered the U.S. on a student visa in 2008 to attend South Plains College.

His potential targets included 12 dams and the Texas home of George W. Bush, called the “Tyrant’s House.”

He was reported to the FBI by a chemical supplier, according to KCBD:

The affidavit alleges that on Feb. 1, 2011, a chemical supplier reported to the FBI a suspicious attempted purchase of concentrated phenol by a man identifying himself as Khalid Aldawsari. According to the affidavit, phenol is a toxic chemical with legitimate uses, but can also be used to make the explosive trinitrophenol, also known as T.N.P., or picric acid. The affidavit alleges that other ingredients typically used with phenol to make picric acid, or T.N.P., are concentrated sulfuric and nitric acids.

And now some personal details. Aldawsari is a member on Facebook of varoius non-terrorist groups, including Zombie Outbreak Response Unit, Texas Tech University and Agatha Christy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.