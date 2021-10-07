TikTok’s second-biggest star Khaby Lame reportedly lost followers after posting an anti-racist message on TikTok and Instagram

Khaby Lame said he lost followers after posting an anti-racism message. Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images

Khaby Lame reportedly posted a message on his Instagram story which read: “Say no to racism.”

The story is no longer up, but screenshots were shared by news outlet Dexerto.

The outlet also shared another post, which said he said he had lost followers as a result.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

TikTok star Khaby Lame posted anti-racism messages on his TikToks and Instagram, then said some people had unfollowed him as a result, according to purported screenshots shared by news outlet Dexerto.

Lame, a 21-year-old Senegalese-Italian TikToker, is the platform’s second-largest creator with 114 million followers, and quickly closing in on current number one Charli D’Amelio, who has 125.6 million. He exploded in popularity for poking fun at viral trends on the app with a deadpan expression, deriding how overly complicated and bizarre internet “hacks” and pranks can be without saying a word.

For example, in one video which has over 240 million views, Lame imitates a clip of a woman getting her pigtails stuck in a car window when it goes up. It’s unclear where the video originated as it has no TikTok account associated with it, but other creators have done similar skits on the platform. In the original video, the girls’ friends cut her hair off while she begs from behind the glass. In Lame’s version, he simply presses the button which operates the electric window.

In September, Lame posted a TikTok with the hashtag #notoracism. On Wednesday, purported screenshots published by Dexerto appear to show Lame’s Instagram story featuring a still which read: “Say no to racism.” The story is no longer visible.

Afterwards, the screenshots suggest Lame received comments from people saying they were unfollowing him as a result. Lame currently has 48 million followers on Instagram.

“I don’t mind guys,” he said in a purported subsequent post. “We are almost in 2022 and people still use racism because they have nothing to do in their life. Be happy, follow your dream and save the planet.”

He added that “you can also unfollow me” because he doesn’t “care about the numbers.”

“I care about your hearts!” he said. “If you do think of something new, do it right and in a positive way!”

He then posted a link to a charity gogetfunding.com, which is raising money for one of his young fans who has stage 4 cancer, according to another screenshot of his Instagram story shared by Dexerto. Lame appeared to urge people to donate instead of “writing negative comments criticizing.”

Insider has reached out to representatives of Lame for comment.

To read more stories like this, check out Insider’s digital culture coverage here.