Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, MMA trainer and Khabib Nurmagomedov's father, who was battling coronavirus, has died aged 57

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov has died aged 57 after a two and a half month battle with the coronavirus.

Nurmagomedov is a renowned MMA coach from Dagestan, and the father of the UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadryov broke the news via Telegram, Friday: “He parted us having left behind his good name and having brought up a decent generation,” Kadyrov said.

Tributes from John Kavanagh, the coach of Conor McGregor who is a rival of Khabib’s, called Nurmagomedov a “genius” of combat sport.

Tributes across the MMA world poured in on social media.

Nurmagomedov was called a combat sports genius by the jiu jitsu black belt John Kavanagh, who is the head trainer of Conor McGregor, one of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s rivals.

“Very sorry to hear of the passing of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov,”Kavanagh said. “A genius of combat sports and absolute inspiration to so many up and coming fighters.

“Sadly only entering his prime of coaching such a loss and tragedy. RIP and best wishes to his family during this difficult time.”

One of McGregor’s teammates at Kavanagh’s Straight Blast Gym in Dublin, Peter Queally, said: “RIP Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

“In my last fight in Russia, the crowd started attacking the cage after I won. It was turning into a scary situation, my safety seemed in genuine danger.

“Abdulmanap came into the cage and settled things very quickly. He seemed like a great man.”

The UFC light heavyweight Jan Blachowicz also offered his condolences.

Nurmagomedov will be buried in Kirovaul, Dagestan, according to RT.

“Relatives have already arrived in the village, everyone has already gathered, of course more people will still gather,” RT quote Ilyas Khaziev, a local leader, to have said.

