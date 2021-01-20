Max Holloway could become the best MMA fighter who has ever lived, Khabib Nurmagomedov says

Max Holloway could become the best fighter to ever compete in MMA, Khabib Nurmagomedov believes.

Holloway recently dominated Calvin Kattar on Fight Island, and is only going to get better.

“I think … in future, [he will] become maybe the best fighter of all time,” Nurmagomedov said.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

FIGHT ISLAND â€” Max Holloway could become the best MMA fighter who’s ever lived.

That’s according to Khabib Nurmagomedov, who marveled at the volume striker’s punch-perfect performance Saturday, in which he destroyed Calvin Kattar at the Etihad Arena on Fight Island, Abu Dhabi.

Holloway’s performance was so dominant it forced the UFC boss Dana White to order Kattar to the hospital where he received staples in his head, as well as treatment for a broken nose and bruising.

Kattar has since been slapped with a six-month medical suspension from fighting unless he receives clearance from a doctor that his injuries have recovered sufficiently.

What may perhaps be concerning to Holloway’s featherweight rivals in the UFC is that, as Holloway is only 29, he might not yet be at the peak of his powers, Nurmagomedov said.

“He’s already one of the best who ever competed in MMA. One of the best,” Nurmagomedov told Dan Hardy’s YouTube channel Full Reptile.

Holloway has been fighting in the UFC since 2012 and, after dropping a decision to Conor McGregor the following year, he’s gone on to score wins over Charles Oliveira, Jose Aldo (twice), and Brian Ortega.

For Nurmagomedov, the weekend win was “his best performance.”

The Russian wrestler added: “When we look at Max, he’s not old, his prime time is coming. I really like Max. End of the year, next year [his time will come].

“He has the potential to be a more great fighter than he was. He has good cardio, chin. Now he’s experienced. I think â€¦ in future, [he will] become maybe the best fighter of all time.”

Nurmagomedov, the reigning UFC lightweight champion, has an ambiguous status as an active fighter.

He abruptly retired after submitting Justin Gaethje last year, saying he could not continue to compete after the death of his father Abdulmanap, but reportedly told White he’d return if a lightweight rival like Conor McGregor did “something spectacular” this weekend.

Nurmagomedov is on Fight Island to support his cousin Umar Nurmagomedov, an unbeaten fighter who makes his UFC debut Wednesday against Sergey Morozov.

Read more:

Calvin Kattar given a 6-month medical suspension from fighting after suffering one of the most dominant UFC losses of all time

Conor McGregor proved he’s the UFC’s version of Tiger Woods by chartering a yacht to Fight Island

The unbelievable journey of Lerone Murphy, a fast-rising UFC star who once survived gunshots to the face and neck

An unbeaten 25-year-old makes his UFC debut Wednesday after a rise to fame that mirrors Conor McGregor’s

A UFC fighter got a $US50,000 bonus for a shock KO victory, but shunned media interviews and gave Dana White a moody look backstage

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.