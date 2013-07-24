Here's A Look At Every Product Apple Will Likely Announce Through The End Of The Year

Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Analyst Ming-Chi-Kuo of KGI Research has a new note out today on the products he expects Apple to announce through the end of the year.



As 9to5Mac notes, Kuo has a decent track record predicting future Apple gadgets, but his timing is often incorrect.

However, Apple CEO Tim Cook has said we can expect new products this fall and into 2014, so Kuo’s report seems pretty realistic.

Let’s break it down:

New iPhones

Kuo says to expect an iPhone 5S, or a device that looks like the current iPhone 5 but with improved internal hardware, this September. The device is likely in production now, but Kuo backs up some recent reports that Apple is experiencing supply issues. He says not to expect supply of the iPhone 5S to improve until October or November.

Kuo also backs up reports that Apple will launch a “budget” iPhone with a plastic shell. That phone should launch in early September. (We think it’s unlikely that Apple would release the budget iPhone a few weeks before the new iPhone 5S though.)

New iPad

Apple will redesign the full-sized iPad this fall to look more like the iPad Mini’s design. It’ll be thinner, lighter, and will presumably have faster internal hardware.

It looks like Apple will push off a new iPad Mini launch until next year, according to Kuo. That also backs up some older reports.

New Macs

Finally, Kuo says Apple will release a new MacBook Pro in September and iMac in August that run on Intel’s Haswell processor. Haswell processors are extremely powerful and energy efficient. This summer, Apple released a new MacBook Air with a Haswell processor

