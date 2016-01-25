KUO: Apple is going to release new MacBooks sooner than previously thought

KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has released a research note that predicts new, updated MacBook models are coming in the first half of 2016, according to AppleInsider, which saw the report.

According to Kuo, Apple is seeing “solid growth” in sales, as businesses and enterprise customers start to adopt Apple’s laptops.

The company is, according to Kuo, going to increase the speed it introduces new versions, bringing the release into the first half of the year.

Kuo did not go into details about which models would be updated or how, but reports have suggested the MacBook Air, the thin and light model in the lineup, would get a high-resolution display.

Apple is also expected to build the latest versions of Intel’s processors, called Skylake, into its Mac lineup. According to Intel, the new CPUs are between 10% and 20% faster than the previous version, named Broadwell. Beyond speed, Skylake has also been found to increase battery life over previous versions.

Apple introduced the MacBook, a 12-inch model, in early 2015 and so, assuming a yearly update schedule like other Apple products, it could be time for a new version. The MacBook Pro was also last updated in early 2015.

Apple’s Mac line — made up of the iMac, Mac Pro, Mac Mini, MacBook, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro — have helped the company counteract the global decline in PC sales, with sales growing around 3% to 5.6 million units in the fourth quarter of 2015.

