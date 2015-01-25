The World's Most Accurate Apple Analyst Is Predicting Mind-Melting IPhone Sales

Jay Yarow
Kgi table iphoneKGI via Apple InsiderKuo’s estimates.

Apple reports its earnings next Tuesday, Jan. 27.

According to Ming Chi Kuo, analyst at KGI Securities, the company will report mind-melting iPhone sales. 

In a new report picked up at Apple Insider, Kuo forecasts Apple sold 73 million iPhones. Of that, 42 million were iPhone 6s, 16 million were iPhone 6 Pluses, and the rest were a mix of other iPhone models. 

The consensus among analysts is that Apple sold 66 million iPhones last quarter. If Kuo is right — and in the past, he’s been one of the most accurate Apple analysts out there — then Apple will smash expectations. 

With numbers like those Kuo is predicting, iPhone sales would be up a whopping 43% on a year-over-year basis. And, if Kuo is right, Apple will have sold about $US44 billion worth of iPhones. For some context, Google is expected to bring in $US15 billion in revenue for the same period.

