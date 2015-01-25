The World's Most Accurate Apple Analyst Is Predicting Mind-Melting IPhone Sales

Apple reports its earnings next Tuesday, Jan. 27.

According to Ming Chi Kuo, analyst at KGI Securities, the company will report mind-melting iPhone sales.

In a new report picked up at Apple Insider, Kuo forecasts Apple sold 73 million iPhones. Of that, 42 million were iPhone 6s, 16 million were iPhone 6 Pluses, and the rest were a mix of other iPhone models.

The consensus among analysts is that Apple sold 66 million iPhones last quarter. If Kuo is right — and in the past, he’s been one of the most accurate Apple analysts out there — then Apple will smash expectations.

With numbers like those Kuo is predicting, iPhone sales would be up a whopping 43% on a year-over-year basis. And, if Kuo is right, Apple will have sold about $US44 billion worth of iPhones. For some context, Google is expected to bring in $US15 billion in revenue for the same period.

