One chart reveals why Americans are so fed up with healthcare in the US

Americans are on the hook for more healthcare costs than they have been in the past.

The average deductible for an individual is now $US1,655 a year. That’s roughly double the $US826 workers on average were on the hook for paying before their insurance kicked in about a decade ago.

Overall, healthcare costs are growing at a faster rate than wages or inflation, according to a new report from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

It’s not just you: The amount of money Americans have to pay out of pocket for healthcare expenses before their insurance kicks in is now double what it was a decade ago.

The average deductible for an individual is $US1,655 a year, roughly double the $US826 workers on average were on the hook for paying about a decade ago, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation’s annual Employer Health Benefits Survey released Wednesday.

A greater number of employees have deductibles compared to a decade ago, too. A little more than four of every five covered workers have a deductible, more than the 63% of workers who had deductibles a decade ago.

For a family insurance plan, employers and workers pay a total of $US20,576 a year in insurance premiums. Of that, workers are annually contributing $US6,015, an amount that’s also on the rise.

The increase in medical expenses is coming at a faster pace than both wage growth and inflation. In the past year, annual family premiums rose by 5% while wages rose 3.4% and inflation rose 2%.

While wages and inflation have cumulatively increased 26% and 20%, premiums are cumulatively up 54% over the past decade, while deductibles have skyrocketed 162%.

Kaiser Family Foundation

