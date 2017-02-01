KFC is doing something unprecedented with Colonel Sanders at this year's Super Bowl

KFC is doubling down on Colonel Sanders-centric marketing.

In the chicken chain’s first-ever Super Bowl ad, KFC is featuring not just one, but two Colonels. Both Billy Zane — the Colonel paired with the chain’s new Georgia Gold Chicken — and Rob Riggle — the Kentucky Buckets Colonel who has appeared in the chain’s NFL ads — will star in the commercial.

This is the first time a KFC ad will feature two Colonels in one commercial since Darrell Hammond brought the founder back from the dead in May 2015.

When KFC reintroduced the Colonel in 2015, many customers were sceptical or disgusted that the chain would revive its founder — a real person — from the dead.

However, the move has paid off for the chain. In October, KFC hit its ninth consecutive quarter of same-store sales growth, after a period of slumping sales.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.