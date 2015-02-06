KFC is bringing pack popcorn chicken

KFC If you want a crunchy chicken snack, this is the item to get.

Kentucky Fried Chicken is bringing back a popular retired item.

The company is introducing popcorn chicken nuggets.

KFC previously had an item on the menu called popcorn chicken, but that was discontinued in 2011.

Those who enjoy fried food will love this poppable, snackable take on chicken nuggets.

KFC advertised the nuggets as “100% white meat. The way nuggets should be.”

The company also wrote:

“KFC Popcorn Nuggets are 100% white meat, extra crispy, and made from the world’s best chicken. Grab them on the go or add them as a side to your next meal. Either way, you won’t look at nuggets the same ever again.”

#ICYMI: Popcorn Nuggets are HERE! Pick yours up with a Bucket, Go Cup, or $US5 Fill Up. pic.twitter.com/H3sdOfM5C6

— KFC (@kfc) February 4, 2015

KFC is even offering a promotion of a $US5 fill-up.

KFC is promoting the product with the hashtag #MyFirstPopcornNugget.

This fried product comes right on the heels of the launch of the Double Down Dog in the Philippines.

Popcorn nuggets certainly have more of a mass appeal than a hot dog with bacon wrapped in fried chicken, but they still should be consumed with restraint, as a large serving of popcorn nuggets contains 570 calories.

