KFC In China Provides Hot Delivery Boys Upon Request

Not since Patton Oswalt’s failure pile in a sadness bowl comedy bit has such a mockery been made of Colonel Sanders’ fried chicken franchise. When he opened his first restaurant in the front room of a Kentucky gas station during the Great Depression, never could the Southern gentleman have imagined that one day, in China, his famous beloved recipe of 11 herbs and spices would be ordered based on the “cuteness” criteria of its delivery boys.

First things first: KFC delivers? In certain overseas markets, surprisingly, yes. But American customers of the Yum! Brands (YUM) fast food chain shouldn’t feel slighted. In fact, KFC is doing them a favour by forcing them out of their darkened apartments where This Mortal Coil’s It’ll End in Tears is playing on a loop.

Assuming the female clientele of China’s KFC establishments aren’t shut-ins listening to ’80s depressive rock, the delivery service is working out quite well. When they place orders online for their piece of meat, they get to request that it’s brought to their door by one as well.

A woman named Woshikaogong unintentionally started the poultry escort service when, while filling out her order on the website, facetiously wrote in the “other requirements” column, “I want a handsome man to deliver the food to me.” KFC fulfilled her order, sending a “very cute” deliveryman and even followed up with a phone call to ensure the customer was satisfied with him.

After Woshikaogong blogged about the incident on China’s Twitter hybrid service Sina Weibo, a rush of similar requests were made to KFC with online orders.

“Want a cute, sunny but shy delivery man.”

“No need for receipt but want cute and hot delivery man.”

And they’ve gotten oddly specific.

“I asked for big eyes and got big eyes!”

“I asked for a cute gay to deliver my food. The one came didn’t look gay at all, but cute nevertheless. He said they don’t have gay deliveryman at his branch. He also said that though many asked for cute boys, I was the first to ask for a gay.”

It may be weird. It may be sexist. But why should men ordering from Amazon (AMZN) get all the delivery eye candy?

