KFC Has Come Up With An Absolutely Ludicrous New Sandwich

Photo: imgur

Behold, the KFC ‘Cheese Top Burger.’



It’s a a fried chicken sandwich topped with garlic-parmesan sauce. Atop the bun lies a layer of American cheese. It looks incredibly inconvenient, and it’s only available in the Philippines for a limited time.

Which begs the question: why the heck would someone create this thing?

The ridiculousness of the sandwich has helped it go viral, becoming the latest example of gimmick burger marketing to go wild on the web.

[via greengoddess on Reddit]

