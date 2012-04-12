KFC Thailand Apologizes For Its Inappropriate Facebook Posting After The Earthquake

BANGKOK (AP) — KFC Thailand has issued an apology after being criticised for a Facebook message that urged people to rush home during Wednesday’s tsunami scare and order a bucket of KFC chicken.



As people were being urged to evacuate from beach areas, the company posted this message: “Let’s hurry home and follow the earthquake news. And don’t forget to order your favourite KFC menu.”

It prompted hundreds of angry comments on a variety of Thai web boards that denounced the company as insensitive and selfish.

By Thursday the message was removed and replaced by one that asked for forgiveness.

Wednesday’s earthquakes in Indonesia revived memories of the 2004 Asian tsunami that claimed 230,000 lives, including more than 8,000 people in Thailand.

