Here Is The 'Next Frontier' For KFC

Photo: By avlxyz on Flickr
During the summer, KFC starting selling Original Recipe Bites. Then came Chicken Littles.
Now, KFC’s going with Dip’ems — a repackaged version of the fast food brand’s Extra Crispy chicken tenders.
There’s a very specific reason that KFC decided to go with these items as its limited-time offerings, reports Mark Brandau at Nation’s Restaurant News.
Tim Nelson, president of ad agency Tris3ct, explains to NRN why KFC is going this:
“The next frontier for a place like KFC is to become a snack destination. The sales and traffic growth in QSR is going to come around snacking. You also can sell these Dip’ems in the drive-thru, which where you can sell more drinks, where the best margins come in.”
It’s a “thoughtful pursuit,” according to Nelson. For instance, another one of Yum! Brands’ chains Taco Bell came out with the Doritos Locos Tacos to make a wider impact on the business. KFC is staying focused, doing everything it can with product development to attack the snack food segment.
NOW SEE: The Most Popular Fast Food Restaurants In America >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.