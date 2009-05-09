KFC Riots Day III: President Apologizes For Oprah Fiasco (VIDEO)

KFC has raised the white flag. After days of fending off ravenous Oprah fans, hungry for a free piece of grilled chicken, the company is suspending the promotion and giving customers a rain check. And they’re even gonna throw in a free soda! (Yay?). Here’s the Presiden’t message to fans.



In all honesty, this is a win for Yum Brands (YUM), which won’t take a reptuational hit, ultimately, but which has received a stunning amount of attention for its new non-fried product.



