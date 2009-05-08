KFC Riots Day II: Police Barricade Store

The Oprah-induced KFC riots spill into day two. The Yum Brands (YUM) chain has issued an official denial, saying everything is orderly, but scattered reports say otherwise.



In Greensboro North Carolina, things got so out of hand that the law enforcement had to get involved.

Greensboro Police were forced to block off the entrance to the KFC on Bessemer Avenue during the dinner rush Wednesday night.

The police shutdown the restaurant when too many people packed inside, and many customers left empty handed.

The nation waits on the edge of its seat, as the chain scrambles to source more bird before Mother’s Day (which is shockingly their biggest day of the year).

(via Eater)

