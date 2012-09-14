KFC Restaurant In Lebanon Attacked

Hundreds of protesters have set fire to a KFC restaurant in the city of of Tripoli in Northern Lebanon, Sky News reports.



At least one person is reported to have died in the attacks in the city.

The attacks appear to be another response to the US-made anti-Islamic film that caused chaos in the Middle East and an upcoming visit by the Pope. The protesters were chanting “We don’t want the Pope” and “No more insults (to Islam)”.

Now Lebanon reports that police had to open fire to control the protesters, while Russia Today reports that protesters also tried to storm the Grand Serail of the city, the headquarters of the Prime Minister.

Below is an image from the scene:

Photo: @adelsamia

