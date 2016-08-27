KFC is releasing more of its limited edition sunscreen, if you care

Earlier this week, I went to the roof of Business Insider’s building to apply some limited edition sunscreen that KFC created as part of an evil promotional campaign. The sunscreen smelled like fried chicken, grease, and despair.

It was terrible.

Thankfully, after my ordeal was over, I could rest easy knowing that KFC had only made 3,000 bottles of this milky, poultry-scented, SPF 30 paste, and they were all gone. All of the sunscreen was gone. It would never harm another soul.

And then KFC sent out a press release saying they were releasing another batch of Col. Sanders’ Extra Crispy Sunscreen on Friday, August 26.

How dare they? How dare they?

This is what I looked and felt like when I put the sunscreen on:

Ian Phillips/INSIDER I’m filled with so much hate.

Anybody who wants to experience this monstrosity can try to snag one of the bottles for free at KFC’s special website.

The fast food chain is also going to have a special Snapchat filter tomorrow, August 27, so folks that don’t want to smell like chicken can get in on that sweet #brand action, too.

NOW WATCH: This is the best way to debone a whole chicken



