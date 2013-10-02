KFC Invented A Way For Americans To Eat Fried Chicken From The Cupholders Of Their Cars

Ashley Lutz

KFC’s latest promotion allows Americans to eat fried chicken from the cupholders of their cars.

The company’s “Go Cups” retail for $US2.49 and feature a mixture of potato wedges and a chicken sandwich, chicken tenders, or hot wings, according to Foodbeast.

KFC claims that 42% of Americans would be more likely to eat in their cars if the food container fit the cupholder.

Here’s a glimpse of the “Go Cup” in action, taken from the company’s ad.

KFC go cupYouTube

Here’s the full video KFC released to promote the new concept:

